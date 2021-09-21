Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PC Board approves pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Board approved the pricing mechanism for divestment of government of Pakistan shares in Pak Re-Insurance company.

The 9th meeting of the PC Board was held on Tuesday in Islamabad, under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister and Chairman Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro. Federal Secretary, Board members, senior officers of the Ministry and Financial Advisors attended the subject meeting.

Various important issues including hiring approval of Financial Advisor for Sindh Engineering Limited (SEL) transaction, approval of pricing mechanism for divestment of up to 20 per cent of GoP shares in Pakistan Re-Insurance Co. and update on the overall privatisation program was discussed.

In the meeting pricing mechanism (Floor Price) for divestment of up to 20pc GoP shares in Pakistan Re-Insurance Company Limited (PRCL) was presented for approval of the PC Board. 

Article continues after this advertisement

After deliberations, the Board approved the proposed pricing mechanism and recommended it to the CCoP and Federal Cabinet for final approval. 

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) and the Federal Cabinet have already approved the transaction structure for divestment of up to 20pc shares of PRCL.

The Board also approved the appointment of a Financial Advisor for the transaction of  Sindh Engineering Limited(SEL).

The overall update of the privatisation program was also discussed in today’s board meeting.  

Mian Soomro said that due to the utmost struggle of the Privatisation team and government policies the privatisation program is on the fast track. The Privatisation Commission will achieve its goal successfully according to the Prime Minister ‘s vision.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInt’l e-payment gateway to improve consumer confidence: Tarin
Next articleSBP deputy governor urges financial sector to boost women’s access to finance
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum Division takes notice of Eni Pakistan Limited sale to PIOGCL

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the sale of Eni Pakistan Limited to a new joint venture (JV), the Petroleum Division has asked Eni Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

 CDWP refers construction of KCR flyovers to ECNEC  

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has gives go-ahead to the Construction of Infrastructure for the elimination of level crossing from the loop...
Read more
HEADLINES

No new tax imposed on electricity consumption: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Chief, as well as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Spokesperson Asad Tahir Jappa in an introductory session with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold surges to Rs96,300 per 10gm amid weaker dollar

Gold prices surged 0.5 per cent in the international market and remained in positive territory for the third successive day on Tuesday amid a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Tech sector continues to thrive, prosper: WIPO report

Despite the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19, the new technology sector continued to thrive and prosper last year, the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organisation’s...

SBP deputy governor urges financial sector to boost women’s access to finance

PC Board approves pricing mechanism for divestment of GoP shares

Int’l e-payment gateway to improve consumer confidence: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.