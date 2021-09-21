Int’l e-payment gateway to improve consumer confidence: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that the establishment of an international e-payment gateway will improve consumer confidence in E-Commerce through global connectivity.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on the establishment of the Pakistan International E-payment Gateway (IPG). The IPG will pave the way for financial inclusion and payment digitization which is a sub-component of the 9-pillars of the E-Commerce policy.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, NITB CEO Syed Hussain Abbas Kazmi, Secretary Commerce, senior policy analyst and other senior officers participated in the meeting. Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir joined the meeting through a video link.

A consultative session was held with all relevant stakeholders to identify gaps between payment solutions available domestically and their integration with international payment gateway solution providers to promote e-commerce.

The Adviser on Commerce briefed the participants about the current digital financial landscape in the country.

The Governor SBP outlined steps being taken for the financial inclusion of domestic banks.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom assured full facilitation in the provision of enabling environment to the service providers as needed under IPG.

In his remarks, the finance minister was directed to follow best international practices and devise a way forward for implementing an international payment gateway ensuring transparency and due consultation with key stakeholders both in public and private sectors.

Tarin constituted a 4-member Committee headed by the Secretary of Commerce and comprising representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, Finance Division and FBR.

He further directed to seek input from the President, Pakistan Banking Association (PBA) and leading market players from the private sector to understand their requirements and present a framework for further deliberation after 04 weeks.

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister stated that the government will be the facilitator and regulator in a journey towards implementing IPG.