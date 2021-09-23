Sign inSubscribe
HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

By press release

KARACHI: HBL is the supporting partner of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. This initiative is in line with the Bank’s continuous support of Government of Pakistan’s vision to promote trade, commerce, investment and tourism.

The Dubai Expo 2020 will run for six months, starting on 1 October 2021. The event is about celebrating culture, collaboration and innovation. A state-of-the-art facility has been set up for the event hosting 192 country pavilions.

The Pakistan Pavilion has been designed and curated by leading architects, designers, visual artists and researchers. It presents the hidden treasures of Pakistan through an immersive, multi-sensory experience to explore the country’s cultural diversity, craftsmanship, economic potential and the dynamism of its people.

HBL is Pakistan’s leading, largest and oldest bank. The Bank firmly believes in Pakistan’s growth potential and investment opportunities. HBL continues to work towards a sustained economic and social uplift of the country. The Bank is confident that the Dubai Expo 2020 will attract investors to come and explore the untapped business and tourism potential of Pakistan.

press release

