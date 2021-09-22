Japanese companies keen to invest in auto sector: Japanese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: This was stated by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsudam, during the meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, on Wednesday mentioned that the Japanese companies were keen to invest in the auto sector of Pakistan.

The ambassador shared that one of the top Japanese auto companies is expected to make huge investments in Pakistan in near future for enhancing its production capacity of hybrid vehicles for meeting the needs of the local market as well as for exporting to other countries.

He also commended the efforts of the government to effectively control polio in Pakistan as only one case of polio is reported this year.

Meanwhile, Khan commended the prodigious efforts of Matsuda for strengthening Pak-Japan economic relations during his 3-year tenure in Pakistan.

Matsuda also expressed that there is huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade & investment between the two countries and exporting skilled human resources to Japan.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with Central Asia which would help to unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment and tourism.