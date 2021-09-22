Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Japanese companies keen to invest in auto sector: Japanese Ambassador

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: This was stated by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsudam, during the meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, on Wednesday mentioned that the Japanese companies were keen to invest in the auto sector of Pakistan.

The ambassador shared that one of the top Japanese auto companies is expected to make huge investments in Pakistan in near future for enhancing its production capacity of hybrid vehicles for meeting the needs of the local market as well as for exporting to other countries.

He also commended the efforts of the government to effectively control polio in Pakistan as only one case of polio is reported this year.

Meanwhile, Khan commended the prodigious efforts of Matsuda for strengthening Pak-Japan economic relations during his 3-year tenure in Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

Matsuda also expressed that there is huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade & investment between the two countries and exporting skilled human resources to Japan.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with Central Asia which would help to unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment and tourism.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFour telecom companies submit bids for NGMS spectrum auction in AJK & GB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Four telecom companies submit bids for NGMS spectrum auction in AJK & GB

ISLAMABAD: Four telecom companies have reportedly submitted bids for the next generation mobile service (NGMS) spectrum auction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA Finance Committee approves SECP Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Wednesday unanimously approved the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt partially exempts LNG procurement from PPRA rules

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted partial exemption from applicability of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 to the procurement of spot cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt delays new car financing plan amid rising demand

ISLAMABAD: Unlike the Ministry of Industries’ intention and proposals made regarding the introduction of a new car financing scheme, the government has postponed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt delays new car financing plan amid rising demand

ISLAMABAD: Unlike the Ministry of Industries’ intention and proposals made regarding the introduction of a new car financing scheme, the government has postponed the...

Talks with IMF for $1b loan release scheduled on Oct 4

Future cement price hike anticipated

Travel services export totals $43m in July

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.