Four telecom companies submit bids for NGMS spectrum auction in AJK & GB

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Four telecom companies have reportedly submitted bids for the next generation mobile service (NGMS) spectrum auction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well as Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Sources said that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received all four telecom companies (Telenor Pakistan, Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited (PMCL/Jazz), Pakistan Telecommunications Mobile Limited (Ufone), and China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak/Zong) bids against both bands such as 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz owing to relax conditions.

The regulator will issue the provisional qualification bidder on Thursday as per the prescribed rules.

The PTA had invited applications from cellular mobile operators for 16 MHz paired spectrum in the 1800 MHz band and 30 MHz paired in the 2100 MHz band for technology-neutral NGMS in AJ&K and GB.

Sources said that this is a good sign for the government as all four companies have submitted their bids and we are expecting to get Rs7 to Rs 8 billion revenue through this auction which is for 15 years.

It is worth mentioning that the government has awarded the NGMS license to Ufone as the latter one just participated in the auction process due to harsh conditions set by the regulator which also annoyed the Prime Minister as the government was considering getting 1 billion dollar revenue.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTA had issued an Information Memorandum (IM), according to which the deadline for prospective applicants to submit application forms and sealed bids with pre-bid deposits was September 22, 2021.

PTA will notify qualified applicant(s) and further inform them whether the auction will move to the electronic auction stage or PTA will declare qualified applicants as provisional winners on September 23, 2021.

If PTA proceeds with the electronic auction stage, an information package containing confidential information and instructions to participate in the electronic auction stage will be provided to the qualified applicants eligible to participate in that stage on September 24.

Mock Clock Auction (1800 MHz and 2100 MHz), if required, for eligible qualified applicants will be held on September 27.

The Clock Auction bidding will start, if required on September 28. The Spectrum Auction of NGMS in AJ&K and GB is for use of spectrum from the internationally harmonized 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands within AJ&K and GB.

The spectrum includes in the Spectrum Auction of NGMS in AJ&K and GB comprises: (a) 2 x 16 MHz in the 1800 MHz band; and (b) 2 x 30 MHz (1930-1950 MHz / 2120–2140 MHz and 1960-1970 MHz / 2150-2160 MHz) in the 2100 MHz band.

Shahzad Paracha

