Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Samsung in talks with Tesla to make next-gen self-driving chips -Korea Economic Daily

By Agencies

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is in talks with Tesla to make Tesla’s next-generation self-driving chips based on Samsung’s 7-nanometre chip production process, a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, Tesla and Samsung have discussed chip design multiple times and exchanged chip prototypes for Tesla’s upcoming Hardware 4 self-driving computer, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.Samsung declined to comment. Tesla did not have an immediate response.

If Samsung wins the order, it is expected to make the chip on its 7-nanometre production process, the report said. Samsung already produces chips in Tesla’s current Hardware 3 computers.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in the company’s AI Day event in August that Tesla would introduce new hardware for its self-driving computer for its Cybertruck electric pick-up truck in “about a year or so.”

Article continues after this advertisement

In the chip contract manufacturing industry, Samsung is second to TSMC which had 52.9 per cent of market share compared to Samsung’s 17.3pc as of end-June, according to analysis provider TrendForce.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTaxpayers advised to pay taxes till Sept 30 to get special discount
Next articleSCCI launches investment facilitation centre in KP
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

ADB warns of ‘lasting scars’ of COVID-19 that can cut Asia’s growth

Slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns can inflict "lasting scars" of the coronavirus pandemic on developing Asia, said a recent report issued...
Read more
World Business News

Why BMW is being sued over climate change?

German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have...
Read more
World Business News

Bill Gates’ green tech fund bets on farming robots

As California struggles with another crippling drought, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably said Wednesday it raised $50...
Read more
World Business News

German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

MUNICH: Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Taxpayers advised to pay taxes till Sept 30 to get special...

RAWALPINDI: The Excise and Taxation Department has offered a 10 per cent rebate and 5pc discount on the token tax payment if a taxpayer...

CPEC continues successfully in challenging times, Phase-II projects meeting deadlines; Asad Umar

HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Japanese companies keen to invest in auto sector: Japanese Ambassador

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.