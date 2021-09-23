Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Taxpayers advised to pay taxes till Sept 30 to get special discount

By APP

RAWALPINDI: The Excise and Taxation Department has offered a 10 per cent rebate and 5pc discount on the token tax payment if a taxpayer pays tax through ePay Punjab.

The citizens have been advised to hurry up as just seven days left to get this special offer and pay the token tax before Sept 30.

The Excise and Taxation Department has also offered a 5pc discount on full payment of property tax till Sept 30 and a 10pc concession if the payment is made through ePay Punjab.

An Excise and Taxation department spokesman informed that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and fines would also be imposed after Sept 30.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCPEC continues successfully in challenging times, Phase-II projects meeting deadlines; Asad Umar
Next articleSamsung in talks with Tesla to make next-gen self-driving chips -Korea Economic Daily
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF programme to result in some difficult decisions: SBP

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir at a conference on business leaders Wednesday commented that Pakistan will have to make difficult decisions...
Read more
HEADLINES

Asad Umar urged to increase security for Chinese projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar urged on Thursday in a press conference to tighten security for projects that are...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI launches investment facilitation centre in KP

PESHAWAR: An endeavour to attract investment and building a favourable business climate under the vision of Prime’s Minister Imran Khan of ease of doing...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC continues successfully in challenging times, Phase-II projects meeting deadlines; Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said Thursday that despite many challenges, the game-changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was progressing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Taxpayers advised to pay taxes till Sept 30 to get special...

RAWALPINDI: The Excise and Taxation Department has offered a 10 per cent rebate and 5pc discount on the token tax payment if a taxpayer...

CPEC continues successfully in challenging times, Phase-II projects meeting deadlines; Asad Umar

HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Japanese companies keen to invest in auto sector: Japanese Ambassador

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.