Taxpayers advised to pay taxes till Sept 30 to get special discount

RAWALPINDI: The Excise and Taxation Department has offered a 10 per cent rebate and 5pc discount on the token tax payment if a taxpayer pays tax through ePay Punjab.

The citizens have been advised to hurry up as just seven days left to get this special offer and pay the token tax before Sept 30.

The Excise and Taxation Department has also offered a 5pc discount on full payment of property tax till Sept 30 and a 10pc concession if the payment is made through ePay Punjab.

An Excise and Taxation department spokesman informed that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and fines would also be imposed after Sept 30.