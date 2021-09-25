Sign inSubscribe
No US dollar flight from Pakistan to Afghanistan: FBR

By News Desk

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday rebutted the propaganda being advanced by some irresponsible elements that there is huge flight of the US dollars from Pakistan.

In a statement, the FBR clarified that previously the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was carried out in US dollars but now the same is being conducted in Pak rupees.

Furthermore, FBR said it has taken stringent enforcement measures at the airports to eliminate the possibility of any such unethical practice.

Pakistan Customs has made it mandatory for all passengers flying out of the country to undergo a thorough personal scrutiny and 100 per cent declaration of Currency through an automated process in order to ward off this nefarious illegal activity. This leaves little possibility of the subject undesirable practice, said the FBR.

It is most likely that FBR chairman and member (customs operations) will visit the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to oversee the functioning of the above mechanism on the ground.

It is further reiterated that this transparent and efficient mechanism being adopted at all the airports across Pakistan is facilitating the smooth and easy movement of outbound passengers, thus significantly reducing their time and cost, the statement said.

Previous articlePakistan becomes 4G smartphone exporter
News Desk

