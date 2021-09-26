National Foods’ excellent 2021

Every city has a hub, and some cities have multiple. Karachi has Saddar, the oldest part of town, a busy market place and shopping district. And it also has I.I. Chundrigar Road, the city’s ‘Wall Street’, so it were. There are other contenders to these hubs – consider the Korangi area, the Dolmen site on Seaview. But there is one district that is unlikely to become a corporate offices hub – and that is Civil Lines, a leafy residential area with old school townhouses, and new apartment complexes.

And yet it is here, tucked in a side lane where the National Foods head office is located, food company with over 250 different products, across 13 categories. It is an old residential building that has been renovated and revamped. It’s an unusual location for an unlikely company, founded in the 70s, and experiencing fantastic financial results in the last decade. In the recent annual report sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on September 22, the company experienced its highest ever consolidated revenue, at Rs34 billion. Not bad for a company that just 20 years ago was making just Rs765 million.