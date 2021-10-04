Sign inSubscribe
Iran lifts ban on Pakistanis with student, business visas

Taftan border reopens for pedestrians

By Monitoring Report

Immigration clearance to Iran started on Sunday after Iranian authorities lifted travel ban on Pakistani citizens having business and student visas and allowed several people to enter the country via Taftan.

According to a report by Dawn, the immigration clearance at Taftan border was closed almost three months ago following restrictions after resurgence of coronavirus cases in Iran.

The report added that although Pakistani citizens travelling by air and with latest PCR tests and vaccination certificates against coronavirus would be allowed to enter the country, Pakistani tourists and pilgrims still cannot travel to Iran.

Meanwhile, ban on pedestrian movement at the Pak-Iran Taftan border also resumed.

It is pertinent to mention that due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Iranian authorities banned Pakistani nationals from entering Iran on June 29.

However, during this period, the Pak-Iran transit trade was remained continued and the movement of Iranian citizens to Pakistan was also not disrupted.

Monitoring Report

