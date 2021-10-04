PIA resumes flights to Kuwait after five-month hiatus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed Monday its flight operations to and from Kuwait after the Gulf state lifted travel curbs imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PIA is resuming its [Kuwait] operation with two weekly flights,” the airline said in a statement. “Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait and Kuwait’s envoy to Islamabad played role in resuming operations.”

PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik thanked the Minister for Aviation, secretary aviation and Aviation Division’s management for playing an active role in the resumption of the operation.

He also acknowledged the special efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait and the Kuwait ambassador to Pakistan for extending all possible assistance in that regard.

The CEO, in a tweet, vowed the PIA would continue serving Pakistan nationals and valuable passengers with all professional dedication.

Kuwait began issuing business and family visas to Pakistan nationals in March after a decade of suspensions for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2011 over what it claimed were “difficult security conditions” in the five countries.