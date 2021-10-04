Over $15m per day cash going to Afghanistan: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin revealed yesterday that at least $15 million cash was going into Afghanistan from Pakistan on a daily basis.

While appearing on a private TV channel, Tarin explained how such leakages were causing dollar shortages in the market and contributing to the depreciation of the rupee.

“This would amount to multiple billion dollars exiting the Pakistani market in a year”, he said.

Although he clarified that the $15 million per day figure was an estimation, it was not much far off considering the limit of cash Afghans are legally allowed to carry into Afghanistan is $10,000. “This alone would account for much of the daily cash dollar leaving the country”, he added.

When asked how this would be curbed he said that the limit would be reduced to $1000 immediately, similar to the limits we have with India.