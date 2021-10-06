Sign inSubscribe
Debt to GDP ratio declined to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance said here on Wednesday that the country’s total debt to GDP ratio has decreased as it stood at 83.5 per cent on June 30 compared to 87.6 per cent on June 30, 2020.

Responding to some media reports, the statement added that both domestic and external debts have depicted a downward trend from last year.

It said the domestic debt declined to 55.1 per cent of GDP from 56 per cent last year.

Similarly, the external debt to GDP ratio receded to 28.5 percent from 31.6 per cent last year.

The statement pertinently mentioned that the best way to evaluate debt trend was through debt to GDP measure.

However, the statement clarified that the debt has increased in line with fiscal deficit.

Previous articleGovt facilitating South Waziristan dry fruit production: Zartaj Gul
Next articleRupee drops to new record low, closes near 171
APP

