KP proposes up to 10-year tax exemption on investments in tourism sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has started work on a proposal to provide tax exemption for 5 to 10 years for developing tourist destinations or building 4-star hotels in the Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs).

For this purpose, the KP culture and tourism authority has sought a response from the Ministries of Finance and National Revenue.

According to sources, the KP government has decided to formulate attractive offers to promote tourism in the province.

The provincial government, in the high-level meeting on Wednesday, suggested that if a citizen should be given a tax exemption if they develop a tourist resort in the ITZ designated by the government.

Similarly, the government should also consider providing tax exemption to an investor even if they build a 4 or 5-star international standard hotel in these zones, it was said in the meeting.