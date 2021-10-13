Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP proposes up to 10-year tax exemption on investments in tourism sector

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has started work on a proposal to provide tax exemption for 5 to 10 years for developing tourist destinations or building 4-star hotels in the Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs).

For this purpose, the KP culture and tourism authority has sought a response from the Ministries of Finance and National Revenue.

According to sources, the KP government has decided to formulate attractive offers to promote tourism in the province.

The provincial government, in the high-level meeting on Wednesday, suggested that if a citizen should be given a tax exemption if they develop a tourist resort in the ITZ designated by the government.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, the government should also consider providing tax exemption to an investor even if they build a 4 or 5-star international standard hotel in these zones, it was said in the meeting.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR to revise rates for valuation of immovable property

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to revise the rates for the valuation of immovable property in major urban centres and adjacent...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR to freeze bank accounts without warning  

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday reinstated field formations with the power to freeze bank accounts of taxpayers for recovery of...
Read more
HEADLINES

President launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in UAE

President Arif Alvi on Monday launched the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in the UAE in a bid to attract Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC moves to ensure smooth supply of urea during Rabi season

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved the maximum provision of gas to Pak Arab and FFBQL to ensure...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR to freeze bank accounts without warning  

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday reinstated field formations with the power to freeze bank accounts of taxpayers for recovery of...

President launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in UAE

ECC moves to ensure smooth supply of urea during Rabi season

SBP eases conditions for renewable energy solution providers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.