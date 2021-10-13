IMF forecasts Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday forecast Pakistan’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at four per cent, coupled with elevated rate of inflation and high unemployment rate during the current fiscal year (FY22).

This growth rate is the same as projected by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) about two weeks ago.

Fitch Solutions had projected Pakistan’s growth rate at 4.2pc which was significantly lower than the budgeted target of 4.8pc. The State Bank of Pakistan has anticipated GDP growth at the higher side of 4-5pc.

On Friday, Pakistan had termed the World Bank’s estimate of 3.5pc economic growth in the previous fiscal year “unrealistic” and also stated that the Washington-based lender underestimated the current fiscal year’s economic growth rate at 3.4pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Fund also projected that current account deficit (CAD), which was recorded at 0.6pc in the previous year, would increase to 3.1pc of the GDP or over $10 billion in the current fiscal.

The global lender has given three-year estimates of major economic indicators of Pakistan in the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report that it released on the eve of the annual IMF-World Bank Group meetings.

“Looking ahead, headline inflation is projected to peak in the final months of 2021 but is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022 for most economies,” the report said, adding that given the recovery’s uncharted nature, considerable uncertainty remains, and inflation could exceed forecasts for a variety of reasons.

Clear communication, combined with appropriate monetary and fiscal policies, can help prevent “inflation scares” from unhinging inflation expectations.