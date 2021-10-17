Summit Bank’s annual results – three years later

A lot can happen in three years. As an example, three years ago, Asad Umar was still finance minister, the rupee was trading at Rs150 to a dollar, and the word ‘pandemic’ was confined strictly to the history books.

But one entity stayed stuck in time – in limbo, as it were – and that would be Summit Bank. After essentially dodging the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s requests for financial results, and only releasing intermittent notifications here or there, in the space of just four days between October 11 and 14, the bank dumped 11 notifications on to the PSX, including the annual report for 2019. One almost fails to see what the secrecy was all about: the company recorded its greatest loss yet, at Rs9.4 billion. But it wasn’t that far off from the preceding year’s loss of Rs8.7 billion. And the report did not reveal some untold mystery that people didn’t already know about the bank.

What was unusual was instead information in another notification from the same time period: that Abdullah Hussein Lootah had sent an offer letter to Summit Bank asking for 51% voting shares, and new ordinary shares through fresh equity injection. The board agreed to handing over 5,976,000,000 ordinary shares without right to Lootah, and also increased the authorized capital from Rs28 billion to Rs90 billion.