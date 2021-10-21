KP govt to open Arandu crossing point with Afghanistan for trade

Khan informed that these borders will be inaugurated by CM Mahmood Khan during the two-day conference, 4th Chitral Economic Development, on November 12 and November 13.

Khan said that the CM will also inaugurate several other projects along with laying the foundation stone of the Chitral Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and National Bank building.

The CM’s aide said that these projects will boost the local industry in Chitral, adding that the KP government has started projects including the construction of road infrastructure, Chitral Special Economic Zone (SEZ), opening of Arandu border crossing, hydraulic power generation projects, promotion of tourism, as well as promotion of the mines and minerals sector for Chitral’s economic and industrial development.

He further said that a huge uplift fund has been allocated in the budget for this purpose and all arrangements have been finalised.