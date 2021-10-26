NEPRA approves 69 paisa per unit hike in power price for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified an increase of 69 paisa per unit in the power tariff for consumers of K-Electric on account of fuel charges adjustment for July.

As per details, NEPRA had held a hearing on September 2, to take a decision in this regard.

According to the notification, a raise in the tariff by 0.6890/kWh will be charged from consumers in monthly electricity bills of November. However, this hike will not be applicable on lifeline category of the consumers.

The impact of this hike is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs1,355 million on K-Electric consumers.

