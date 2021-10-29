Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil rally resumes on tight supply expectations

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil rose further above $84 a barrel on Friday, within sight of a multi-year high hit this week, as expectations that OPEC and its allies will keep supply tight countered rising US inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports.

Algeria said on Thursday that a crude output increase by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies in December should not exceed 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) because of market uncertainties and risks. The alliance, which is gradually unwinding last year’s record output cuts, meets on November 4.

“Supply will therefore continue to play catch-up with demand in the immediate term,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “In short, OPEC+ is intent on continuing to act as a key pillar of price support.”

Brent crude rose $0.11, or 0.1%, to $84.43 a barrel by 1213 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $0.08, or 0.1%, to $82.73. Both benchmarks touched multi-year highs on Monday.

Article continues after this advertisement

Crude has surged in 2021 as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, but prices are on track to fall this week, with Brent facing its first weekly decline in about two months.

This week’s US inventory figures showed crude stocks rose by a more-than-expected 4.3 million barrels.

Iran, meanwhile, has said that talks on reviving the international deal on its nuclear programme will resume by the end of November, bringing it a step closer to boosting oil exports.

“The sharp rise in US crude oil stocks and the expectation of nuclear talks being resumed with Iran have temporarily eased concerns about supply to some extent,” said Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch.

The heat also came out of the rally because of easing concern over high coal and natural gas prices that have spurred fuel switching in power generation.

British and European gas prices continued to fall on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia could start pumping gas into European storage.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSECP to investigate ‘glitch’ in new trading engine of PSX
Next articlePakistan, Germany sign treaty for 26.2m euro debt service suspension
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

WASHINGTON: A surge in Microsoft's shares nearly unseated Apple as the world's most valuable company yesterday, a day before the iPhone maker reports its...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla’s Elon Musk becomes richest person in history

BOCA CHICA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the history of the world with an estimated net worth of  $271.3 billion...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and US stocks build

LONDON: Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would...
Read more
World Business News

Brent, WTI extend gains amid stronger demand

SINGAPORE: Oil prices returned to extend multi-year gains after taking a little breather on Tuesday amid stronger demand. At 1255 hours GMT, Brent, the international...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Russia to sign SHA for gas pipeline in Nov

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed unequivocal commitment towards the strategic Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project and resolved to finalise the Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) during...

Pakistan, Germany sign treaty for 26.2m euro debt service suspension

Oil rally resumes on tight supply expectations

SECP to investigate ‘glitch’ in new trading engine of PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.