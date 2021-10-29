Tarin directs gas companies to streamline supply to fertiliser units

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed gas companies to streamline gas supply to fertilizer units so that there are no hiccups in the production of fertiliser.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on the fertiliser industry at the Finance Division on Friday.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, secretary Ministry of Petroleum Division, additional secretary Ministry of Finance and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the meeting about the demand and supply situation of fertiliser in the country. He said that the supply of gas to SNGPL based urea plants will assure production of additional 300,000 MT till January 2022.

“The government is firmly committed to ensure maximum gas supply to all fertiliser units including Pak Arab and FFBL,” he said, adding that the tender for import of 100,000 MT of urea has also been advertised.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarin expressed satisfaction on urea availability and directed the gas companies to streamline supply of gas to the fertiliser units for smooth production of fertilizer.

He directed all the stakeholders to evolve consensus on matters related to sales tax refund and GIDC payments on a fast track basis.