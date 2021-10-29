Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin directs gas companies to streamline supply to fertiliser units

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed gas companies to streamline gas supply to fertilizer units so that there are no hiccups in the production of fertiliser. 

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on the fertiliser industry at the Finance Division on Friday. 

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, secretary Ministry of Petroleum Division, additional secretary Ministry of Finance and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the meeting about the demand and supply situation of fertiliser in the country. He said that the supply of gas to SNGPL based urea plants will assure production of additional 300,000 MT till January 2022. 

Article continues after this advertisement

“The government is firmly committed to ensure maximum gas supply to all fertiliser units including Pak Arab and FFBL,” he said, adding that the tender for import of 100,000 MT of urea has also been advertised. 

Speaking on the occasion, Tarin expressed satisfaction on urea availability and directed the gas companies to streamline supply of gas to the fertiliser units for smooth production of fertilizer. 

He directed all the stakeholders to evolve consensus on matters related to sales tax refund and GIDC payments on a fast track basis.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP forex reserves fall $356m to $17bn
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves fall $356m to $17bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 8.6 per cent during the week ending on October 22, according to data released...
Read more
HEADLINES

Differences in Pakistan’s GDP growth rate projection due to Covid: WB

ISLAMABAD: The projection gap of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) and 2021-22 (FY22) between the World...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM updated on privatisation of loss-making SOEs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro and Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed matters...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jordan okays three Pakistani companies for importing meat

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development for Pakistan’s meat exports, Jordan has chosen three slaughterhouses from where it would import bovine, sheep, goat and camel...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Jordan okays three Pakistani companies for importing meat

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development for Pakistan’s meat exports, Jordan has chosen three slaughterhouses from where it would import bovine, sheep, goat and camel...

FBR waives penal surcharge on clearance of goods

NEPRA likely to jack up tariff by Rs2.51 per unit

PM Imran thanks crown prince after Saudi Arabia announces $3bn deposit in SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.