Customs officials accused of smuggling Boostin injections

ISLAMABAD: Customs officials deputed at Islamabad airport have been accused of smuggling Boostin injections, Profit has learnt.

Sources said that a number of complaints have been lodged at the Pakistan Citizen Portal with regard to the alleged smuggling of the injection as well as other artificial milk-producing injections into Pakistan.

As per details, smugglers import these hazardous injections from Brazil, Korea and South Africa.

The complaints allege that the smuggling is going on with the connivance of customs officials namely Farukh Gondal, Shahid Zafar and Fakhar Iqbal, further stating that the superintendent Customs also reported the matter to collector Customs Islamabad but he did not take any action against the said officials.

Profit also learnt that the above-mentioned officials force their colleagues, performing duties at the airport, to clear illegal goods and transfer the staff by using their influence if someone does not obey their instructions.

Sources said that the officials also aid smuggler passengers flee if the attempt to smuggle fails so that no FIR can be registered against them.

This scribe approached Collector Customs Islamabad Junaid Jalil as the FBR headquarter had sent the complaint to him for further action but no reply was received till the filing of this report.