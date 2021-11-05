Sign inSubscribe
FTO inaugurates facilitation at Islamabad Int’l Airport

Passengers would now be able to avail all tax related services, get issues resolved within airport

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman has taken another initiative to facilitate taxpayers and overseas Pakistanis by establishing a facilitation desk at the International Airport Islamabad on directives by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A handout issued by the department in this regard states that the FTO facilitation booth was inaugurated by the Federal Tax ombudsman and Collector Customs Islamabad Junaid Jalil Khan in a ceremony held at airport on Friday.

With the establishment of a facilitation desk, passengers would now be able to avail all tax related services and get their issues resolved within the premises of Islamabad International Airport instead of visiting various offices of Pakistan Customs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the FTO shared plans for controlling administration issues and improving tax revenue.

Collector Customs Islamabad Junaid Jalil Khan appreciated the role of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for providing enhanced facilities to all departments by establishing facilitation desks of various organisations in its premises.

Staff Report

