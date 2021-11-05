Sign inSubscribe
SBP forex reserves rise $53m to $17.2bn

Reserves held by commercial banks stand at $6.726bn.

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose 0.3 per cent on a weekly basis up by $53 million to $17,199.6 million as of October 29.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, foreign reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $53 million to $17.199 billion during the week ended on October 29.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $23,925.9 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,726.3 million.

 

News Desk

