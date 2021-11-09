Gold shines again as per tola price increases by Rs1,900

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Tuesday witnessed an increase of Rs1900 to Rs124,750 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1629 to Rs106,953.

A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs123,300 per tola and Rs105,710 per 10 grams.

Local media reports state that the the fresh increase comes on the back of concerns regarding uncertain economic conditions which have sparked a flight from risky commodities towards safer ones.

Article continues after this advertisement Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams. In international market, gold rose to a two-month high on Monday, bolstered by a retreat in the dollar and persistent inflation concerns after key central banks indicated interest rates would remain low in the near term. Spot gold was up for the third straight session, rising 0.5 per cent to $1,825.64 per ounce, the highest since September 7. US gold futures settled 0.6pc higher at $1,828.