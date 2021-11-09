Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gold shines again as per tola price increases by Rs1,900

Local demands faltering with increase in prices

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Tuesday witnessed an increase of Rs1900 to Rs124,750 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1629 to Rs106,953.

A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs123,300 per tola and Rs105,710 per 10 grams.

Local media reports state that the the fresh increase comes on the back of concerns regarding uncertain economic conditions which have sparked a flight from risky commodities towards safer ones.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams.

In international market, gold rose to a two-month high on Monday, bolstered by a retreat in the dollar and persistent inflation concerns after key central banks indicated interest rates would remain low in the near term.

Spot gold was up for the third straight session, rising 0.5 per cent to $1,825.64 per ounce, the highest since September 7. US gold futures settled 0.6pc higher at $1,828.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin, ether scale new peaks as flows pour in to crypto
Next articleADB to provide Pakistan $10bn in next five years
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR announces incentive scheme for timely tax probes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced an incentive scheme for its officials in completion and timely submission of inquiry reports. Documents seen...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sarobi Dam cost increased by Rs184 million

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved an increase financial allocation of Rs184 million for Sarobi Dam in South Waziristan due to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves 5-year trade policy

ISLAMABAD: After a long period of remaining in papers for reviews and consultations, the federal cabinet on Tuesday has finally approved the country’s five...
Read more
HEADLINES

Black marketing by industrialists raison d’etre of sugar crisis: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said the sugar crisis escalated due to black marketing by producers that impacted not only...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Black marketing by industrialists raison d’etre of sugar crisis: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said the sugar crisis escalated due to black marketing by producers that impacted not only...

ADB to provide Pakistan $10bn in next five years

Gold shines again as per tola price increases by Rs1,900

Bitcoin, ether scale new peaks as flows pour in to crypto

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.