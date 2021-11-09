Sign inSubscribe
Rupee resumes slide against dollar with IMF out of picture

Local currency had dropped to its lowest level on October 26, closing over the 175 level

By News Desk

The Pakistani rupee continued to extend losses against the US Dollar on Tuesday, losing 85 paisa to reach Rs171.55 in the interbank market, up from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs170.7.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee had remained unchanged against the US dollar, closing just above the 170 level in the inter-bank market.

The local currency had been on an uptrend since Pakistan received funds worth $3 billion from Saudi Arabia last week and had gained around Rs5.30 against the greenback during the period between October 27 and November 3.

On October 26, the rupee had dropped to its lowest level, closing over the 175 level for the first time.

According to media reports, analysts predict that the local currency is expected to depreciate against the dollar in the ongoing week due to a lack of affirmation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its $6 billion worth Extended Fund Facility, and importers’ demand for the greenback.

News Desk

