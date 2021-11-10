Gold continues to attract attention, rises Rs1,000 per tola

Gold prices on Wednesday continued an upward trend in the face of rising inflation fears which have boost to demand of the safe-haven metal.

The price in the local bullion market gained Rs1,000 per tola and Rs857 per 10 grams to settle at Rs125,800 per tola and Rs107,853 per 10 grams, respectively.

A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs124,800 per tola and Rs106,996 per 10 grams whereas on Monday, it closed at Rs123,300 per tola and Rs105,710 per 10 grams.

The yellow metal has recorded an increase of Rs8,400 per tola during the last six sessions.

Article continues after this advertisement

The price of gold in the international market; however, remained unchanged at $1,825.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams.