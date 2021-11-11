Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s exports up by 24.7pc during 4MFY22

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports surged by 24.7 per cent to $9.44 billion during the first four months of the current financial year (4MFY22) as compared to $7.57 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Taking to its official Twitter handle in this regard on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce informed that the products that contributed to this growth include readymade garments, home textiles, cotton fabric, rice, cotton yarn, jerseys and cardigans, and synthetic fabrics.

Similarly, the services exports also witnessed an upsurge of 23.2 per cent to clock in at $1.572 against $1.276 billion recorded during the first quarter of the last financial year.

Of this, IT exports grew by 42pc to $635 million from last year’s $445 million, business services exports increased by 29pc to $394 million from $304 million last year and travel services exports up by 72pc to $ 141 million from $82 million last year.

