Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

South Korea keen to import urea from Pakistan

South Korean urea supplies have been impacted due to recent export limitation from China

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: South Korea has shown interest in importing urea from Pakistan since South Korean urea supplies have been impacted due to recent limitation on export of urea and other fertilisers from China.

In this regard, a delegation of Engro Fertilizers Limited was called by the South Korean Embassy to discuss the possible opportunity of exporting urea to South Korea. Pakistan has significant potential to export urea and earn valuable foreign currency for the country.

Pakistan has significant potential to export urea and earn valuable foreign currency for the country.

After the meeting with the Ambassador Suh Sangpyo and Counsellor (DCM) – June Seo Park, Engro Fertilisers Limited CFO Imran Ahmed briefed the media on these significant discussions.

Article continues after this advertisement

Imran Ahmed highlighted that Pakistan was a net importer of urea till 2012 as the domestic manufacturers faced capacity constraints to meet the country’s high urea demand. However, the Fertiliser Policy 2001 incentivised the local industry to invest around Rs162 billion in new plants and capacity expansions.

As a result, the domestic production capacity increased by approximately 2 million tons and helped Pakistan not only to attain self-sufficiency in urea but has also created excess capacity which may earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s exports to Canada register 32pc jump in 9MCY21
Next articleOil near six-week low as China readies crude reserve release
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LHC orders 50pc employees’ attendance in private sector

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered private sector entities to keep 50 per cent employees in attendance and have the other...
Read more
HEADLINES

APTMA proposes MoU with Kazakhstan to boost trade ties

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has suggested the Kazakhstani government to sign a memorandum of understanding (Mou) with the association to...
Read more
HEADLINES

CNG sector, CPPs likely to face gas shortage duri peak winter

ISLAMABAD: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as well as captive power plants (CPPs) may face a shortage of gas in the near future as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Germany, UK to provide over €200m in climate change assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom (UK) and Germany will provide £50 million and €150 million, respectively, in climate change assistance to Pakistan under multiple agreements signed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cotton output up 70pc YoY in Nov

MULTAN: The country’s cotton production surged by a whopping 70 per cent YoY to 6.852 million bales in November, as opposed to 4.027m bales...

Gold imports jump 138pc during 4MFY22

LSM grows 5.15pc in Q1FY22

Oil near six-week low as China readies crude reserve release

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.