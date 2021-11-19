LHC orders 50pc employees’ attendance in private sector

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered private sector entities to keep 50 per cent employees in attendance and have the other half work from home owing to the smog situation in the city.

In this regard, a bench of the high court comprising Justice Shahid Karim issued the order in response to a plea seeking court intervention to address the smog issue in the provincial capital.

“The Punjab government should notify this court order forthwith,” the bench said, adding that no order was being issued with regard to the schools for now.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Judicial Environmental Commission (JEC) has recommended the closure of schools in areas having an AIR Quality Index rating of 400 as well as the shutdown of industrial units in areas with a 500 rating on the AQI scale.

