Fruit exports surge 21.3pc in 4MFY22

Overall food exports increase by 26.9pc during period under review

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The export of fruits from the country increased by 21.29 per cent to $143.242 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22) as compared to the $118.101 million earned in during corresponding period of last year (4MFY21), according to data of the Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, fruit exports increased by 15.8pc by going up from $24.931 million during October 2020 to $28.869 million in October 2021.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, fruit exports increased by 7.46pc in October 2021 when compared to the exports of $26.866 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food exports from the country increased by 26.9pc during 4MFY22.

As per details, food exports were recorded at $1434.398 million during July-October FY22 against the exports of $1130.250 million during July-October FY21.

 

