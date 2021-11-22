Fruit exports surge 21.3pc in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of fruits from the country increased by 21.29 per cent to $143.242 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22) as compared to the $118.101 million earned in during corresponding period of last year (4MFY21), according to data of the Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, fruit exports increased by 15.8pc by going up from $24.931 million during October 2020 to $28.869 million in October 2021.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, fruit exports increased by 7.46pc in October 2021 when compared to the exports of $26.866 million in September 2021, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food exports from the country increased by 26.9pc during 4MFY22.

Article continues after this advertisement

As per details, food exports were recorded at $1434.398 million during July-October FY22 against the exports of $1130.250 million during July-October FY21.