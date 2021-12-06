Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin below US$50,000 after weekend’s battering

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Bitcoin hovered around US$49,000 on Monday, down 1.5per cent on the day, as traders nursed losses after a brutal weekend in which the price of the world’s largest digital asset at one point lost over one fifth of its value.

The rout sent bitcoin’s price and the amount invested in bitcoin futures back to where they were in early October, before the massive price surge that sent the token to its all time high of US$69,000 on November 10.

“Our expectation is the rest of Q4 will be a hard month; we aren’t seeing the strength in bitcoin that we generally see after one of these crushing days, leverage markets have been completely reset, and open interest within leverage markets has completely reset,” said Matt Dibb, chief operating officer of Stackfunds.

Crypto data platform Coinglass showed open interest – the total number of futures contracts held by market participants at the end of the trading day – across all exchanges was last at US$16.5 billion compared with US$23.5 billion on Thursday, and as much as US$27 billion on Nov 10.

Article continues after this advertisement

Traders said the weekend fall was connected with the broad move away from riskier assets in traditional markets over worries about the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, combined with lower trading liquidity.

As prices fell further, investors who had bought bitcoin on margin saw exchanges close their positions, causing a cascade of selling. A range of retail-focused exchanges closed more than US$2 billion of long bitcoin positions on Saturday, according to Coinglass.

Some exchanges allow traders to place bets 20 times or more the size of their investment, meaning a small move in the wrong direction can cause exchanges to liquidate clients’ positions when their initial investment is gone.

Bitcoin rival ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, which underpins the ethereum network, was also hit on Saturday, but less hard.

It last traded at US$4,112, versus its Nov. 10 high of US$4,868, but it has climbed steadily on its larger rival.

One ether last bought 0.086 bitcoin, its highest since May 2018.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO
Next articleRupee shows slight recovery on the back of $3bn Saudi fund
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

BEIJING: Alibaba said it will reorganise its international and domestic e-commerce businesses and replace its CFO – changes that come as the tech giant...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin surges to $49,105 after Saturday bloodbath

ISLAMABAD: The cryptocurrency market recouped some of the Saturday’s losses on Sunday, with the market capitalisation gaining 5.2 percent to reach $2.44 trillion as...
Read more
World Business News

Crude oil prices fall 2.77pc for fourth week in a row

ISLAMABAD: Crude oil prices for two major benchmarks went down up to 2.77 percent for the fourth consecutive week after rallying for seven straight...
Read more
World Business News

Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance

NEW DELHI: India's household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

IFC, Engro Corp to reduce plastic waste and minimise climate impacts...

ISLAMABAD: To step up the fight against climate change in Pakistan, IFC is partnering with Engro Corporation to help reduce plastic waste, promote recycling,...

Rupee shows slight recovery on the back of $3bn Saudi fund

Bitcoin below US$50,000 after weekend’s battering

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.