IATA calls on govts to rethink travel bans

By Agencies
IATA-freight traffic

MONTREAL: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments to rethink travel bans introduced after the discovery of the Omicron variant, saying such sweeping restrictions go against the advice of the World Health Organisation.

“After nearly two years with Covid-19 we know a lot about the virus and the inability of travel restrictions to control its spread. But the discovery of the Omicron variant induced instant amnesia on governments which implemented knee-jerk restrictions in complete contravention of advice from the WHO – the global expert,” said IATA Director General Willie Walsh in a statement.

“It is unacceptable that rushed decisions have created fear and uncertainty among travellers just as many are about to embark on year-end visits to family or hard-earned vacations,” said Walsh.

The association is also calling for governments to commit to a review period whenever they introduce new travel-related Covid-19 restrictions.

“Once a measure is put in place, it is very challenging to get governments to consider reviewing it, let alone removing it, even when there is plenty of evidence pointing in that direction,” he said.

“If there is an over-reaction – as we believe is the case with Omicron – we must have a way to limit the damage and get back on the right track,” added Walsh.

Several countries have imposed bans on travellers coming from countries where the new variant exists. “Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” said WHO last month.

Many countries have ushered in new travel restrictions after the Omicron variant was discovered, including outright bans for travellers from some countries, more rules for pre-flight testing and increased on-arrival isolation. The UAE, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia are among several destinations that have introduced new rules.

