PIA acquires modern A320 simulator

Training standard of pilots expected to improve with modern stimulators

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired the first state-of-the-art Airbus A320 simulator, which will enable pilots to get training within the country and help save heavy expenses abroad.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik and L3Harris CEO Robin Glover signed an agreement at a ceremony, which was also attended by British Ambassador to Pakistan Christian Turner, according to a statement.

On the occasion, the L3Harris CEO emphasised that with the introduction of modern simulators in Pakistan, the training standard of pilots would improve.

UK envoy Christian Turner underlined that Pakistan and Britain were enjoying cordial relations and a deep friendship, and with this modern equipment (simulator), Pakistan’s aviation sector would progress significantly.

Moreover, PIA CEO Arshad Malik said that the national flag carrier had completed an important project after acquiring the latest simulator.

PIA had been spending a lot of resources on training abroad and refresher courses, and now this facility would not only be beneficial to the airline’s pilots but would also be for other international airlines, he said. Malik revealed that a simulator complex was being set up at Karachi airport where all airlines, Civil Aviation Authority offices and training centres were operating.

APP

