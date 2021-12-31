Sign inSubscribe
PIA to restart Europe flights early next year

PIA chief anticipates lifting of ban in first quarter of 2022

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The national flag carrier will be flying to Europe in the first quarter of 2022, after getting clearance from the international aviation auditor, revealed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik.

In an interview on Thursday, the PIA chief anticipated that the ban would be lifted in the first quarter of next year.

PIA sorted out its in-house affairs and brought significant improvement in safety and quality standards, which were checked by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) before the visit of IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) team.

“We were able to clear and cross that hurdle (safety and quality standards) with outstanding remarks,” he said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had recently completed its audit, but it had not yet shared its findings, he pointed out.

However, there were “very positive” indications and acknowledgments for improvement in Pakistan’s aviation sector, he added.

 

APP

