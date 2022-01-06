Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

Lira ended 2021 down 44pc against the dollar

By Reuters

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank’s net international reserves dropped to their lowest level since 2002 at $8.11 billion on December 31, from $8.63 billion a week earlier, according to data on Thursday that reflected recent market interventions.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 13.3363.

The central bank announced five direct market interventions last month to stem a currency crash, which bankers say totaled between $6-$10 billion. There were no intervention notices since Dec. 17, though bankers have said the drop-off in reserves point to more state support for the lira.

Net international reserves fell below $10 billion in April. They then rose through most of last year before coming under pressure again after the bank’s December interventions meant to address “unhealthy” prices after a weeks-long lira crash.

Article continues after this advertisement

The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar, a slump which sent inflation soaring to 36%, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan’s rule.

In 2019-2020, the net reserves plunged as the central bank sold off $128 billion via state banks to stabilize the lira, which still steadily depreciated.

Such sales emerged as a focus of what the political opposition calls government mismanagement. The government says there have been no sales for at least two weeks.

In 2019-2020, the central bank used swaps with local banks to backstop the FX interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank’s outstanding swap transactions stood at $48.98 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForex reserves fall $169m to wind up at $17.69bn
Next articleChina to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil falls from one-month high after US fuel inventory surge

SINGAPORE: Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling more than $1 a barrel from their highest levels in more than a month after US...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows

HONG KONG: Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more...
Read more
World Business News

IMF delays world economic outlook release till Jan 25

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its World Economic Outlook on January 25, a week later than planned, to factor in the...
Read more
World Business News

Indian court halts Amazon, Future arbitration in blow to US giant

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has halted arbitration proceedings between Indian conglomerate Future Group and its estranged U.S. partner Amazon.com in light of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows

HONG KONG: Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more...

Trade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec

China to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.