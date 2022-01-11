Sign inSubscribe
SCCI censures govt over constraining economic policies

KP business community voices concerns over mini-budget, segregation of Tier-1 retailers and high FPA charges

By Aziz Buneri

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Tuesday took a line of opposition against the mini-budget and voiced concerns over the implementation of POS (point-of-sale) system for Tier-1 retailers and heavy Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) charges, terming government’s policies as constraining for business. 

In a meeting of the executive committee of the SCCI, which met under the chairmanship of Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, members called measures passed in the mini-budget to be in contempt of court orders.  The committee meeting further went on to unanimously adopt a resolution in protest of the aforementioned government measures.

The members appealed to the government for the introduction of business-friendly policies in order to facilitate the businesses instead of further adding to their troubles.

Former SCCI president Riaz Arshad, while addressing the forum, said that the POS system had been implemented since July 2020, which was a clear reflection of division between the traders’ community. He added that prices of necessary items would escalate further after the collection of additional taxes through the POS system.

Arshad also proposed launching an advertising campaign, writing letters to departments concerned as well as approaching the superior court against the POS system. The meeting backed his proposals.

The former chamber president also raised the issue of parity between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab regarding the collection of factory labour charges by Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI). Demanding its removal, he said: “ESSI and EOBI were charged at Rs480/- per labourer in Punjab as compared to Rs1,205/- per labourer in KP, which was a clear contradiction.”

Arshad further condemned the unnecessary actions and raids on business premises on the pretext of using polythene bags and on other reasons. The forum demanded the police ensure the security of the business community.

The meeting concluded with SCCI president assuring the attendants that the traders community’s issue will be taken up with the relevant government departments in an effective manner, and promised to resolve them amicably.

 

Aziz Buneri

