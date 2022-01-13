Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

NEPRA jacks up power prices by Rs4.3 per unit

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced on Thursday that it has allowed a Rs4.3 per unit increase in power prices on account of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of November 2021.

As per the decision, NEPRA had assessed the increase beforehand in the applicable tariff for power distribution companies (DISCOs) except for K-Electric and lifeline consumers. Actual fuel charges in November, 2021 stood at Rs8.0401 kWh whereby the reference charge was fixed at Rs3.7381/kWh and a fuel price variation of Rs4.3020/kWh was recorded.

According to sources, an estimated Rs40 billion is to be collected by the DISCOs from the public who consume a minimum of 50 units per month excluding K-electric and lifeline consumers. 

Moreover, the power tariff hike of Rs4.30 per unit will be applicable on all customers except for lifeline consumers. This increase would be highlighted separately in the customers bill based on the number of units billed in the month of November, 2021. In accordance with this, DISCOs are required to adjust the fuel charges from November, 2021 to the billing month of January, 2022 in compliance with the orders of the courts.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier, in a tariff petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) with NEPRA, the CPPA had requested to increase the electricity price by Rs4.33 per unit on account of fuel price adjustment for November 2021 highlighting the fact that 8.24 billion units of electricity were generated at an aggregate production cost of Rs66.52 billion. 

The CPPA claimed that there has been a 14 per cent increase in electricity generation Year on Year (YoY) in the month of November and that the Rs4.33 per unit increase in power prices is due to an increase in international fuel prices amounting to Rs26 billion in total.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSupply of furnace oil to power plants still plugged as refineries offer different prices 
Next articleBOI implements 100 reforms to facilitate businesses
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Govt gets ‘mini-budget’ & SBP amendment bill passed in NA

ISLAMABAD: Federal government Thursday got the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, also called as 'mini-budget' by the opposition parties, sail through the National Assembly on...
Read more
HEADLINES

BOI implements 100 reforms to facilitate businesses

The Board of Investment (BOI) has completed 100 reforms out of the 168 proposed reforms under Regulatory Reforms and Guillotine Initiatives (PRMI) that aim...
Read more
HEADLINES

Supply of furnace oil to power plants still plugged as refineries offer different prices 

All five local refineries have offered different prices for the sale of furnace oil (FO) to power plants, and the petroleum division’s directorate-general (oil)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Comprehensive roadmap to be devised to strengthen Pakistan-Sri Lanka ties

The Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter has decided to devise a comprehensive roadmap to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Sri...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Comprehensive roadmap to be devised to strengthen Pakistan-Sri Lanka ties

The Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter has decided to devise a comprehensive roadmap to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Sri...

Why hatchbacks are ideal for cities

FBR seeks Rs4bn for meeting targets under PRR

Petroleum Division unwilling to table new refinery policy in CCoE tomorrow

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.