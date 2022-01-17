Sign inSubscribe
Cabinet likely to retain KPMG for conducting First Women Bank’s audit

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is likely to retain Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) for conducting the audit of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) for the year 2021.

Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will chair the meeting of the Cabinet in which fourteen agenda items of different ministries would be discussed.

The Ministry of Finance has requested the Cabinet to exempt First Women Bank Limited on a half-yearly review of FY2019-20 by statutory auditors. It has also requested to retain KPMG for conducting the audit of FWBL for the sixth consecutive year.

Sources said that the Cabinet on the summary of the Ministry of Interior is also likely to approve an amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners to Pakistan.

Further, the Ministry of Commerce will present a summary with regard to condonation of delay for vehicles imported by oversea Pakistanis during the meeting while the Ministry of Finance has asked the Cabinet to amend not only the rules of business 1973 but also give approval of concurrence of the name of appointment of KSSL managing director.

The Cabinet will also take up summaries with regard to notification of authorised officer under section 7(3) of the Pakistan Essential services (maintenance) Act 1952, Pakistan accession to UNTOC protocol on trafficking in persons, a proposal for assigning additional charge of the post of MD Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority Karachi to DG Ports & Shipping Ports and Shipping Wing Karachi, Ratification of the UNESCO 2005 convention on the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expression, as well as the reconstitution of BoD of Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company and Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited.

In addition, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will present the policy of interfaith harmony for approval.

Moreover, the Cabinet will also take up the audit of functions of regulatory authorities by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) annual report 2020-21 and state of industry report 2021 in tomorrow’s meeting.

 

Previous articleTextile exports increase by 26.05pc to $9.381bn in H1FY22
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

