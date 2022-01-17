Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Textile exports increase by 26.05pc to $9.381bn in H1FY22

By APP
Textile unit

ISLAMABAD: The exports of textile commodities surged by 26.05 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The textile exports were recorded at $9381.300 million in July-December (2021-22) against the exports of $7442.415 million in July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 26.05 percent, according latest PBS data.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which increased by 52.33 percent from $400.733 million last year to $610.427 million during the current year.

Likewise, the exports of raw cotton increased by 197.30 percent, from $0.593 million to $1.763 million, cotton cloth by 21.35 percent, from $935.009 million to $1134.645 million, cotton by 100 percent to $1.605 million from zero exports last year, yarn other than cotton yarn increased by 110.07 percent, from $13.462 million to $28.279 million whereas exports of knitwear increased by 35.21 percent, from $1849.596 million to $2500.761 million.

Article continues after this advertisement

The only textile commodity that witnessed negative growth in trade was tents, canvas and tarpulin, the exports of which decreased by 9.18 percent, from $62.477 million to $56.742 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 15.89 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports during December 2021 were recorded at $1623.578 million against the exports of $1400.997 million during December 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports textile from the country witnessed a decrease of 6.47 percent during December 2021 when compared to the exports of $1735.930 million in November 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInvestment in tech sector vital for youth employment, national economy: PM
Next articleCabinet likely to retain KPMG for conducting First Women Bank’s audit
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet likely to retain KPMG for conducting First Women Bank’s audit

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is likely to retain Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) for conducting the audit of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Investment in tech sector vital for youth employment, national economy: PM

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the investment in technology sector was vital to create employment for the youth as well...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt offers incentives to oil refineries for producing eco-friendly fuels

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to offer a lucrative package of five-year tax holidays to encourage the oil refineries to upgrade their infrastructure and revert...
Read more
HEADLINES

Comprehensive proposal finalised to improve Pak-SL trade ties

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalised a comprehensive proposal to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Comprehensive proposal finalised to improve Pak-SL trade ties

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalised a comprehensive proposal to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and...

Global crude oil prices rise up to 5.27pc for fourth week

FBR fixes new valuations of immovable properties in Islamabad

No 4G in AJK, GB despite spectrum auction

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.