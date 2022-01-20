NEPRA cuts electricity prices by Rs0.76 for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced the price of electricity by Rs0.76 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2021 and has issued a notification to this effect.

According to NEPRA notification, the price of electricity for KE consumers has been reduced by Rs0.7591 per unit under the head FCA of November 2021 which will be reflected in the KE consumers bills for February 2022.

This reduction in the power price will be applicable to all the KE consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units and agricultural consumers.

Earlier, KE had requested an increase of Rs0.32 under FCA for November 2021.

NEPRA conducted a hearing on the matter on January 3, 2022 and reserved its judgement after hearing objections raised by interested and affected parties. However, NEPRA has now issued its decision after scrutiny of records and verification of facts and figures.

NEPRA officials while speaking during the hearing said that power price for KE consumers is likely to be reduced by Rs0.75 per unit instead of the Rs0.32 per unit hike as requested by KE.

“Power consumers had faced an additional burden of over Rs144 million due to violation of merit order,” the NEPRA officials said.

However, KE officials denied the same saying that power consumers did not bear any additional burden due to the agreements done by KE.