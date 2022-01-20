Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA cuts electricity prices by Rs0.76 for KE consumers

-The reduction in power prices on account of fuel charges adjustment for November 2021 will be reflected in bills for February 2022

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced the price of electricity by Rs0.76 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2021 and has issued a notification to this effect.

According to NEPRA notification, the price of electricity for KE consumers has been reduced by Rs0.7591 per unit under the head FCA of November 2021 which will be reflected in the KE consumers bills for February 2022. 

This reduction in the power price will be applicable to all the KE consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units and agricultural consumers. 

Earlier, KE had requested an increase of Rs0.32 under FCA for November 2021. 

Article continues after this advertisement

NEPRA conducted a hearing on the matter on January 3, 2022 and reserved its judgement after hearing objections raised by interested and affected parties. However, NEPRA has now issued its decision after scrutiny of records and verification of facts and figures.

NEPRA officials while speaking during the hearing said that power price for KE consumers is likely to be reduced by Rs0.75 per unit instead of the Rs0.32 per unit hike as requested by KE.

“Power consumers had faced an additional burden of over Rs144 million due to violation of merit order,” the NEPRA officials said.

However, KE officials denied the same saying that power consumers did not bear any additional burden due to the agreements done by KE.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDelegation protests imposition of GST on export processing zones
Next articlePrivatisation minister reviews privatisation programme
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan Steel Mills privatisation attracts interest from six international investors

Islamabad: Six international investors have disclosed their interest in Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC), according to a meeting of the Privatisation Board held on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Privatisation minister reviews privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Islamabad regarding the ongoing privatisation program.  During the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA says Elon Musk’s Starlink not authorised to provide internet services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday officially informed the general public that Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider Starlink, has neither applied for nor...
Read more
ENERGY

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh on Wednesday raised serious objections over a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

Pakistan’s economic conditions put PM Khan’s future in doubt

Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family in inflation-hit Pakistan, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning...

PTA says Elon Musk’s Starlink not authorised to provide internet services in Pakistan

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

Pakistan’s mega city project worth $7bn turns shady

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.