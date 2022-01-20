Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Delegation protests imposition of GST on export processing zones

By Sponsored Content
Container loading in a Cargo freight ship with industrial crane. Container ship in import and export business logistic company. Industry and Transportation concept.

An eight member investors delegation of the EPZs – Export Processing Zones met Prime
Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, January 11, 2022; in the presence of Finance Minister
Shaukat Tarin and Chairman FBR to discuss the illogical imposition of GST in the EPZs,
where from 100 per cent goods are exported.

The delegation explained the consequence of increased working capital requirement with
no benefit to the Government of Pakistan where 100% would be refundable. It was further
reiterated that foreign/Local investor confidence would be shattered upon such a change in
policy where contracts between the Government and Investors were in place for incentives
to remain until the completion of the 30-year agreement. Furthermore, incentives including
exemption of GST/VAT in Free Zones in the region such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were
shared and explained that Pakistan would be uncompetitive by the withdrawal of the GST
exemption.

The Finance Minister and Chairman FBR shared shocking figures of the Import versus Export figures of the EPZs which were challenged by the Investors as the data they were referring to was not reconciled with EPZA(Export Processing Zones Authority- an autonomous body working under the umbrella of the Federal Government). The investors shared figures retrieved from EPZA where Exports stood at $908 million versus an Import of $428 million (Period 2020-2021) and tax/service fee paid was to the tune of $13.6 million for the same period. The Chairman FBR assured the investors that he would investigate why the figures shared with him were not aligned.

Earlier, the delegation also met with the members of the Senate Standing Committee on
Finance as well as Chairman Board of Investments.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Investors explained the concept of Free Zones worldwide and the illogical decision of
collecting GST at Import stage when the entire amount would be refundable at a hidden
cost. Industries in the EPZs would render unfeasible and eventually close, resulting to a loss of $13.6 million by the exchequer which they are currently collecting.

The investors appreciated the PM for a patient hearing and his assurance of a follow-up
meeting for a conclusive resolution of the problem.

The investors delegation included Mustafa Hemani, Muhammad Idrees Gigi, Waseem
Akhter, Sadiq Ali Haji, Iqbal Ayub, Muhammad Hassan Siddiq, Khawaja Masood Akhtar and
Javaid Mahmood Sethi.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s economic conditions put PM Khan’s future in doubt
Next articleNEPRA cuts electricity prices by Rs0.76 for KE consumers
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Why hatchbacks are ideal for cities

Big cities across the world have a lot of similarities, they’re big, busy, loud, and they have a lot of hatchbacks. Commuting in a...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

ZTBL partners with Rozee for the bank’s recruitment needs

An agreement was signed between Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Rozee.pk for the bank’s recruitment facilitation in the presence of Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

PakWheels Karachi Auto Show ends on high note

After Islamabad, the PakWheels Karachi Auto Show has been concluded successfully. Like previous years, thousands of people and car enthusiasts attended the event. The masses showed immense interest in...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Getting additional money is now more convenient than before—thanks to these unique and interesting ways!

If you are eager to support your revenue streams, be confident of your abilities. The world is full of opportunities for people looking to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

Pakistan’s economic conditions put PM Khan’s future in doubt

Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family in inflation-hit Pakistan, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning...

PTA says Elon Musk’s Starlink not authorised to provide internet services in Pakistan

NEPRA’s CSR award ceremony comes under fire

Pakistan’s mega city project worth $7bn turns shady

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.