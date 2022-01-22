Electricity generation hits record 136,572GWh

Electricity generation in Pakistan hit a record high of 136,572 gigawatt-hours in 2021, in turn reducing the burden of capacity payments on electricity producers, reported Express Tribune.

However, on the downside, cost of power production increased by 72.4 per cent to Rs8.24 per unit (kilowatt-hour) in December, 2021.

According to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) energy production increased by 10.6 per cent to 136,572 GWh in the year ended December 2021 compared to 123,447 GWh last year.

According to reports, lower tariff on consumption of additional electricity during the current winter months compared to the same period of previous year has also resulted in an increase in power consumption.

Moreover, Pakistani businesses and factories have also jacked up their production activities, which in turn led to higher electricity consumption.

The increase in production and economic activity is also reflected in the revised economic growth rate of 5.4 per cent for the preceding fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2021, compared to the provisional growth rate of 4 per cent