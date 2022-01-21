Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CPPA proposes Rs3.12 per unit increase in electricity prices

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve an increase of Rs3.12 per unit in electricity prices on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December, 2021.

As per details, CPPA on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric has filed separate applications with NEPRA under the head FCA of December, 2021. 

NEPRA will conduct a hearing to consider the CPPA’s request on February 1, 2022.

On the other hand, K-Electric (KE) in its request regarding monthly FCA for the month of December 2021 under Multi Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-2023 has requested NEPRA to reduce power prices by Rs 1.79 per unit for its consumers. NEPRA will hold a hearing on February 2, 2022 in this regard.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had reduced the price of electricity by Rs0.76 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2021 and had issued a notification to this effect.

According to NEPRA notification, the price of electricity for KE consumers has been reduced by Rs0.7591 per unit under the head FCA of November 2021 which will be reflected in the KE consumers bills for February 2022. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSolar association protests 17pc tax on solar panels
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Solar association protests 17pc tax on solar panels

LAHORE: Representatives of the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) held a press conference here at the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday,...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed the export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistani currency. The meeting of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food ministry constitutes biased committee to investigate monopoly at DPP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Food Security and Research (MoFS&R), which was asked to break the monopoly of a private firm at the Department of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee up by 0.11pc in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended the week on Friday rising 0.11 per cent settling at around Rs176.34 in the interbank market as investors foresee...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee up by 0.11pc in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended the week on Friday rising 0.11 per cent settling at around Rs176.34 in the interbank market as investors foresee...

Digital banks important for improving financial inclusion, says SBP governor

Razak Dawood lauds startups for raising record investment

SBP reserves fall by more than $0.5bn in a week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.