CPPA proposes Rs3.12 per unit increase in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve an increase of Rs3.12 per unit in electricity prices on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December, 2021.

As per details, CPPA on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric has filed separate applications with NEPRA under the head FCA of December, 2021.

NEPRA will conduct a hearing to consider the CPPA’s request on February 1, 2022.

On the other hand, K-Electric (KE) in its request regarding monthly FCA for the month of December 2021 under Multi Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-2023 has requested NEPRA to reduce power prices by Rs 1.79 per unit for its consumers. NEPRA will hold a hearing on February 2, 2022 in this regard.

Earlier on Thursday, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had reduced the price of electricity by Rs0.76 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2021 and had issued a notification to this effect.

According to NEPRA notification, the price of electricity for KE consumers has been reduced by Rs0.7591 per unit under the head FCA of November 2021 which will be reflected in the KE consumers bills for February 2022.