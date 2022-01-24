Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Senate committee to take up SBP Amendment Bill on January 27

Committee likely to approve bill in same sitting

By Shahzad Paracha

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue will take up the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021, on January 27, which is likely to be passed in the same sitting.

The bill was introduced in the upper house of the Parliament by Senator Mohsin Aziz. The Senate chairman referred the bill to the Senate committee on Monday.

The SBP bill was earlier passed by the National Assembly on January 14.

A day after the SBP bill is discussed in the upper house, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board will hold the sixth review of Pakistan, as per the schedule uploaded on IMF website.

Article continues after this advertisement

The IMF had postponed the review on January 12 this year on the request of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as the government could not meet two prior conditions for the review, which include parliament’s approval of SBP Amendment Bill, 2021, and Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021. 

The government had managed to pass the finance bill from both houses of the parliament in the third week of January.

Sources in the Ministry of Finance told Profit that the Senate panel will discuss bill they are are optimistic that the committee will pass the bill in the same sitting. “We will also approve it on the same day,” they added.

Sources further said that in case there is a delay in the Senate with regards to the bill, the IMF would still be able to complete the review because the board meeting of the international lender will continue until January 31.

  

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA reserves decision on Rs0.95 per unit power tariff hike
Next articleSwiss-Pak economic ties improved despite Covid-19 pandemic: ambassador
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC approves Rs240 per kg minimum indicative price for tobacco 

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Monday approved Rs240/kg minimum indicative price (MIP) for tobacco crop for 2022, against an earlier recommendation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Swiss-Pak economic ties improved despite Covid-19 pandemic: ambassador

Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan Benedict De Carjat Monday said that the mutual trade, commercial and economic relations between Pakistan and Switzerland improved during the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs0.95 per unit power tariff hike

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reserved its judgement on the proposed hike of Rs0.95 per unit in the power tariff, and announced...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee expected to appreciate against dollar next week

The Pakistani rupee is expected to improve against the dollar mainly due to inflows from exporters and the expected approval of the International Monetary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee expected to appreciate against dollar next week

The Pakistani rupee is expected to improve against the dollar mainly due to inflows from exporters and the expected approval of the International Monetary...

HBL to facilitate SMEs through govt’s SME Asaan Finance Scheme

Profit E-Magazine Issue 177

Dispute over Reko Diq mines heads towards a settlement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.