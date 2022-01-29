Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis

KP farmers have warned that wheat production in the province may decline by 40 per cent, due to shortage of fertilizer.

The farmers warned that it would also make it difficult for the authorities to control flour rates in the market because of low local production as the rate of 20 kg flour bag has already been increased by Rs400 to Rs500.

Arbab Mohammad Jamil, the head of farmers union Daudzai, said that the farmers urgently needed fertilizers for wheat crop in September and November but it was not available in the market.

He said that it was sold in the black market due to which prices have increased manifold.

Article continues after this advertisement

He informed that the government has stipulated the urea sack price at Rs1800 but it was available in the black market at Rs3000.

Rizwanullah, head of the farmers’ board, said that the issue is not limited to wheat only as they also could not grow fodder for livestock which will also affect the milk and meat production in KP. He said that low wheat crop also means low fodder for livestock

The Pakistan People Party (PPP) MPA, Ahmed Karim Kundi said that he has brought the issue of fertilizer crisis to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly; however, the government failed to stop its “artificial shortage” in the market.

According to Kundi, “KP government has already failed to ensure the supply of wheat to the flour mills due to which mills are now totally dependent on Punjab for wheat.”