Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Farmers warn of reduction in wheat production due to fertilizer crisis

By Aziz Buneri

KP farmers have warned that wheat production in the province may decline by 40 per cent, due to shortage of fertilizer. 

The farmers warned that it would also make it difficult for the authorities to control flour rates in the market because of low local production as the rate of 20 kg flour bag has already been increased by Rs400 to Rs500.

Arbab Mohammad Jamil, the head of farmers union Daudzai, said that the farmers urgently needed fertilizers for wheat crop in September and November but it was not available in the market. 

He said that it was sold in the black market due to which prices have increased manifold.  

Article continues after this advertisement

He informed that the government has stipulated the urea sack price at Rs1800 but it was available in the black market at Rs3000.

Rizwanullah, head of the farmers’ board, said that the issue is not limited to wheat only as they also could not grow fodder for livestock which will also affect the milk and meat production in KP.  He said that low wheat crop also means low fodder for livestock

The Pakistan People Party (PPP) MPA, Ahmed Karim Kundi said that he has brought the issue of fertilizer crisis to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly; however, the government failed to stop its “artificial shortage” in the market. 

According to Kundi, “KP government has already failed to ensure the supply of wheat to the flour mills due to which mills are now totally dependent on Punjab for wheat.” 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt mulls plan B to execute ML-1 amid China’s indecisiveness
Next articleGold falls by Rs50 per tola
Aziz Buneri

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gold falls by Rs50 per tola

Gold remained under pressure and fell by Rs50 per tola at the end of this week, despite expectations that recovery phase will strengthen commodities,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt mulls plan B to execute ML-1 amid China’s indecisiveness

Amid the Chinese authorities’ indecision to initiate the tendering process for the long-awaited Main Line-I (ML-1) railway project of the CPEC, the government has...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM urges corporations to raise employee salaries

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appealed to the corporations in Pakistan to increase salaries of their employees after top corporations in the country...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to approach SC regarding Ravi Urban project: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government would invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court (SC) after Lahore High Court nullified...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to approach SC regarding Ravi Urban project: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government would invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court (SC) after Lahore High Court nullified...

Prices of petroleum products expected to increase by up to Rs10: reports

Techno Consortium quotes lowest bid for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Truck, LCV production increases massively in five months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.