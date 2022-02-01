Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs10 per kg

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification increasing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg for the month of February 2022.

After this increase, the domestic LPG cylinder will be available at Rs2440 after witnessing a hike of Rs120 per kg while price of a commercial cylinder is Rs9387 after an increase of Rs458 for the month of February 2022.

The new price is effective from February 1, 2022.

LPG Distribution Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar has already demanded from the government to reduce all taxes imposed on LPG to ensure availability of LPG at low rates.  

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOCAC for enhanced trade finance facilities for OMCs, refineries
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OCAC for enhanced trade finance facilities for OMCs, refineries

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has requested the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to consider enhancing the trade finance facilities for the entire...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with NADRA and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday launched the ‘Automated Currency Declaration System’ to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation hits 13pc in January 2022

With the rising trend of inflation during this financial year, Consumer Price Index (CPI) has recorded a jump of 13 per cent in January...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA launches operation against money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its grip on those involved in the business of illegal foreign transactions. Till now 61 criminals have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FIA launches operation against money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its grip on those involved in the business of illegal foreign transactions. Till now 61 criminals have been...

NEPRA takes notice of unscheduled load shedding by DISCOs

Engro donates 14,000 medical-grade scrubs to Patients’ Aid Foundation

Export of sporting goods increases by 26.20pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.