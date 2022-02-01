OGRA increases LPG price by Rs10 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification increasing the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg for the month of February 2022.

After this increase, the domestic LPG cylinder will be available at Rs2440 after witnessing a hike of Rs120 per kg while price of a commercial cylinder is Rs9387 after an increase of Rs458 for the month of February 2022.

The new price is effective from February 1, 2022.

LPG Distribution Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar has already demanded from the government to reduce all taxes imposed on LPG to ensure availability of LPG at low rates.