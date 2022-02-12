OGRA revises RLNG prices for February 2022

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Saturday fixed Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at $13.37 per MMBTU and $14.07 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for February 2022.

According to OGRA determination, RLNG weighted average sale provisional price for SNGPL for the month of February 2022 has been decreased by $0.19 per MMBTU while OGRA has also reduced RLNG price by $0.21 per MMBTU for SSGCL for the month of February 2022.

OGRA has set RLNG price for SNGPL at $13.37 per MMBTU and $14.07 per MMBTU for SSGCL for the month of February 2022 while the OGRA fixed RLNG price at $13.56 per MMBTU for SNGPL and $14.28 per MMBTU for SSGCL for the month of January 2022.

As per details, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will bring six cargoes of LNG while Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) will import two LNG cargoes during February 2022 while the weighted average sale price has been worked out in the light of the advice of the Ministry of Energy.

The OGRA added that the parties (SNGPL, SSGCL, PSO, and PLL) will scrutinise the same on the basis of evidence before making payments as per their mutual agreements.