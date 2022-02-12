Sign inSubscribe
OPINION

Reza Baqir’s salary and banking woes

By Ariba Shahid
We have some serious issues on our mind this week. Legacy banks are trying to keep up with all of the changing fads in the banking industry and there are questions being raised about debt servicing after the announcement of the new IMF program. Ariba Shahid brings you the woes of banking, CEO salaries, and more in this week’s social media roundup. 

 

Things are heating up. Legacy banks, logistics services, and brick and mortar businesses need to be on their toes considering the rapid pace at which things are going. As Sameer rightly points out, being overtaken may not be that far.

The IMF focuses more on the primary balance than the budget balance. The budget deficit and primary deficit are two distinct things. Primary deficit is when the government expenditure excluding debt servicing is more than total government revenue. The primary surplus is essentially used as a message that the country has attained market maturity and does not need to borrow to fully service its debt. However, despite this one has to wonder about how public debt is managed in the long run as it is not limited to the primary deficit. 

 

Banks in Pakistan need to realize that people already resent walking into a bank. The link being down makes it all the more worse. 

There is the inflation that you see in numbers and stats, and there is the inflation you see through lifestyle changes. Hits hard sometimes. 

 

Having a pet in today’s world is expensive especially when dog and cat food is primarily imported. Where is the import substitution at? 

 

Jumping through hoops just to get some foreign currency only makes it easier for a grey market to operate. Ridiculous requirements do not put off people from getting what they want, instead it makes it incentivizes one to find other means. 

 

Rs222,422,000 is the yearly compensation the CEO of one of the largest banks received in 2020. The fact is, the salary of an individual should be in line with their experience, credentials, and the position they are settling in at. It makes very little sense for minimal salaries to be glamorized. 

 

The stock market is ruthless. But hey, follow the money. 

It is important to stand up for the little guy. Cutting them off just ruins the whole narrative startups put up. 

Seeing is believing. And yes, visualizing numbers is important for context, especially when talking about money. 

 

Gone are the days people keep gold stashed away. Your new inflation hedge is the car you bought in the late 2010s. 

 

The growth in new accounts is slowing down. The SBP, however, has encouraged banks to carry on with marketing activities in order to encourage people to open up accounts. As for NPC, there is a lot that is happeneing behind the screen. 

 

There’s a lot to be understood about Raast, this thread explains it well. 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

