KP to reopen 1,800 closed poultry farms

The Directorate of Livestock & Dairy Development has decided to reopen 1,800 closed poultry farms in collaboration with the private sector.

Currently, 1,800 poultry farms are closed in the province due to volatile poultry prices and hike in feed price.The closed farms include 1,700 open shed farms.

Livestock Extension Director General Dr Alamzeb said that the KP government will launch a joint venture with the farm owners to reactivate the closed farms.

He informed that the provincial government has allocated Rs1 billion for the project which will be completed in three years.

According to Dr Alamzeb not only the farm owners but also the general public faces its impact in the shape of a hike in poultry products.

He added that there are 250 poultry sheds with capacity of up to five thousand broiler chickens.

The government will provide financial assistance to farm owners to restart the closed farms.

He informed that only those farms will be provided support that are registered with the provincial livestock department.