Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Footwear exports rise 13.45pc to $85.4m in seven months

By TLTP

The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 13.45 per cent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current financial year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan exported footwear worth $85.406 million during July- January 2021-22 against the exports of $75.283 million during July- January 2020-21, showing growth of 13.45 per cent.

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 2.37 per cent by going up from 9,613,000 pairs to 9,841,000 pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 8.89 per cent as it surged from $63.119 million last year to $68.733 million during the current year. The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $0.376 million during the current year against $0.210 million during last year, showing an increase of 79.05 per cent.

Article continues after this advertisement

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 36.32 per cent during the period under review as these went up from $11.955 million last year to $16.297 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the footwear export increased by 20.51 per cent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during January 2022 were recorded at $12.648 million against the export of $10.495 million in January 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear export also rose by 15.77 and 100 per cent respectively. In addition, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 30.66 per cent.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFINJA, Punjab Beverages Co. join hands to promote embedded financial services to karyana merchants
Next articleTarin directs SBP, FBR to resolve issues of bedsheets, upholstery manufacturers
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

WACOG Bill passed by Senate, RLNG future secured but at what cost?

The Senate has passed a bill to adopt the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) to price the gas. Although it is being hailed...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR to investigate emergency procurement attempt worth $400m under PRR program

The Federal Board of Revenue has ordered a fact finding inquiry to investigate the failed attempt of emergency procurement under the $400 million Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to announce reduced power tariff for agriculture sector

In a move to provide relief to the farming community, the government is expected to announce a reduced power tariff for the agriculture sector...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt, Bank of Khyber sign MoU for Raast Islamic Banking Refinancing scheme

The Bank of Khyber and Department of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed an MoU related to Raast Islamic Banking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt, Bank of Khyber sign MoU for Raast Islamic Banking...

The Bank of Khyber and Department of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed an MoU related to Raast Islamic Banking...

Tarin directs SBP, FBR to resolve issues of bedsheets, upholstery manufacturers

Footwear exports rise 13.45pc to $85.4m in seven months

FINJA, Punjab Beverages Co. join hands to promote embedded financial services to karyana merchants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.